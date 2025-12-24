Zacks Research Upgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Strong-Buy

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.46. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 95.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

