Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Crescent Energy by 303.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

