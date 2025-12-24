Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of HBCP opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $465.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.22. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 21.32%.The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

