Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $265.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

In related news, Director James Shook purchased 3,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,009.30. This trade represents a 368.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 130.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 68.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Norwood Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 2010, the company oversees a network of branch offices serving suburban and metropolitan communities in eastern Massachusetts. Norwood Financial’s mission emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and a commitment to supporting neighborhood growth.

The company’s primary business activities encompass a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services.

