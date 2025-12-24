Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle Balogh Sells 2,565 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle Balogh sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $345,736.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,941.94. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,186,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850,719 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,617,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.