Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) in the last few weeks:

12/23/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2025 – Glaukos had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,259.35. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,025. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

