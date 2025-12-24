Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Glaukos (GKOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) in the last few weeks:
- 12/23/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/17/2025 – Glaukos had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Glaukos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2025 – Glaukos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2025 – Glaukos was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,259.35. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,025. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glaukos
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- Trump Did WHAT??
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.