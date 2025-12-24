NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,400. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $226,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $234,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $112,800.00.

On Monday, December 8th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 140,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $393,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 105,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $305,550.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $191,100.00.

On Friday, November 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Friday, November 21st, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 17,163 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $42,907.50.

On Thursday, November 20th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 132,837 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $345,376.20.

On Wednesday, November 19th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 250,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

NET Power Stock Down 1.9%

NPWR opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $481.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $6.00. On average, research analysts forecast that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NET Power by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 63.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NET Power by 44.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NET Power by 17.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NET Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About NET Power

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

