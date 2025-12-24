InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John Kritzmacher Sells 1,250 Shares

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,765. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of IDCC opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average of $301.75.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 53.50%.The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 412,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDCC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

Trending Headlines about InterDigital

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised its FY?2025 and Q4?2025 estimates (FY?2025 to $13.59 from $13.53; Q4?2025 to $1.21 from $1.15), a modest positive signal for the current year outlook.

Zacks slightly raised its FY?2025 and Q4?2025 estimates (FY?2025 to $13.59 from $13.53; Q4?2025 to $1.21 from $1.15), a modest positive signal for the current year outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research retained a “Hold” rating across its reports; the firm continues to publish detailed quarterly and multi?year model adjustments rather than changing its overall recommendation.

Zacks Research retained a “Hold” rating across its reports; the firm continues to publish detailed quarterly and multi?year model adjustments rather than changing its overall recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple forward estimates — including FY?2026 (to $7.39 from $7.58) and FY?2027 (to $7.94 from $8.20) and several quarterly EPS forecasts — signaling weaker expected earnings in 2026–2027 and reducing valuation upside.

Zacks cut multiple forward estimates — including FY?2026 (to $7.39 from $7.58) and FY?2027 (to $7.94 from $8.20) and several quarterly EPS forecasts — signaling weaker expected earnings in 2026–2027 and reducing valuation upside. Negative Sentiment: Broad downgrades to quarterly forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 across 2026–2027) suggest Zacks expects slower royalty/licensing or margin trends than previously modeled; multiple sequential estimate reductions typically pressure sentiment and the stock multiple.

Broad downgrades to quarterly forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 across 2026–2027) suggest Zacks expects slower royalty/licensing or margin trends than previously modeled; multiple sequential estimate reductions typically pressure sentiment and the stock multiple. Negative Sentiment: Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares at an average $331 on Dec. 23 (SEC filing). Insider selling can be read as a negative signal by investors focused on insider activity. SEC Form 4

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.