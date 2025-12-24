Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $757,279.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,272,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,355,029.54. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $750,186.54.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $770,252.49.

On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $776,318.94.

On Friday, December 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $771,465.78.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $731,333.88.

On Monday, December 8th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $709,587.99.

On Friday, December 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $715,001.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $736,840.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01.

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Urban Outfitters

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

News outlet American Banking News published a head-to-head comparison of Urban Outfitters (URBN) versus specialty apparel peer Torrid (CURV), offering context on relative growth drivers and competitive positioning — useful for investors assessing URBN’s category exposure and risks. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by the Hayne family were disclosed: CEO Richard A. Hayne sold two blocks (10,667 shares on 12/19 and 10,667 on 12/22) at ~ $81.14 and $80.38, and insider Margaret Hayne sold two blocks (9,333 shares on 12/19 and 9,333 on 12/22) at similar prices. The combined transactions total roughly $3.2M and were reported in SEC filings; each sale reduced positions by small percentages (CEO ~0.06%, Margaret ~0.41%) while both remain large shareholders. Investors often interpret repeat insider selling as short-term negative pressure on the stock, though the very small ownership reductions and large remaining stakes leave room for benign explanations (taxes, diversification). SEC Filing Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $770,252.49 in Stock

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Recommended Stories

