Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.03 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 213745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market cap of C$794.08 million, a PE ratio of -196.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

