The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.28 and traded as low as GBX 68.10. The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50, with a volume of 3,060,437 shares traded.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.57.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

