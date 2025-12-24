Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 2678212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

