First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.5350, with a volume of 4169882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at about $131,399,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,594,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,405 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,776,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,020.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,610,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $49,180,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

