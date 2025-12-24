ING Group (NYSE:ING) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.1620, with a volume of 1549163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in ING Group by 2,757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ING Group by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 2,440.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Company Profile



ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

