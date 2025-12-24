Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading 30% Higher – Time to Buy?

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 278,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 159,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Northern Shield Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.05.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Further Reading

