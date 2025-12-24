Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 6,029 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,444,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,921,000 after purchasing an additional 767,014 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,672,000 after buying an additional 760,201 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,124,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 316,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.80. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.21.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

