Critical Comparison: Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 5 1 1 2.43 Japan Airlines 1 0 0 1 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 3.21% 82.86% 2.79% Japan Airlines 6.48% 11.17% 4.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and Japan Airlines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $34.05 billion 0.10 $343.03 million $0.40 3.20 Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.68 $706.45 million $0.95 9.88

Japan Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Air France-KLM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support. It offers airframe maintenance, electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and other services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

