Brokerages Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $178.88

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.0833.

SPRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Cable Car Capital LP owned approximately 5.33% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $89.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.45.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.56) by $0.98. On average, analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

