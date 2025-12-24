Analyzing Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) & Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Investar pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Investar alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $158.07 million 1.69 $20.25 million $2.24 12.17 Regions Financial $9.37 billion 2.58 $1.89 billion $2.27 12.13

This table compares Investar and Regions Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 14.87% 9.38% 0.86% Regions Financial 22.49% 13.05% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investar and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regions Financial 1 7 8 0 2.44

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $28.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Investar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.