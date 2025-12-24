Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.10 and a 200-day moving average of $598.69.

Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.