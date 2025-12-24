Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.10 and a 200-day moving average of $598.69.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market rally led by technology names (Nvidia, Broadcom) pushed the S&P 500 to a record, directly lifting ETFs that track the index like VOO. S&P 500 Hits Record on Fourth Straight Up Day
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia/Nasdaq-led strength and commodity rallies are cited as drivers that boosted the S&P 500 and VOO specifically. Direct market coverage ties these sector rallies to VOO’s gains. Stock Market Live December 22: Gold, Silver, and Nvidia Rallies Drive S&P 500 (VOO) Higher
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/futures flow is constructive into the holiday session (U.S. futures rising), supporting short?term upside for index funds. Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rise As Street Awaits Q3 GDP Report
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment measures improved (CNN Fear & Greed moved into “Greed”), which typically supports flows into broad?market ETFs like VOO. S&P 500 Gains For Third Day: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentaries are cautiously optimistic about 2026 upside, but they remain mixed and forward?looking; useful for medium/long?term outlook rather than intraday moves. S&P 500 forecast: could 2026 be its fourth straight year of double-digit gains?
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates and pre?market notes show only small early moves in VOO; they confirm the ETF is tracking index action but add little new directional information. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/23/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical commentary warns the S&P 500 has been range?bound recently, which could cap upside for VOO in the near term even amid record highs. S&P 500 Could Remain Range-Bound as 2025 Closes Out
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
