OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 628,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 169,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.19.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

