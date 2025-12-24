Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $498.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.97% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

