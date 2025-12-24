OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.92 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,572 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

