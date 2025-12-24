OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,237 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $171,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 207,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,959.70. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

