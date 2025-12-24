Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.39 and traded as high as C$18.93. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 2,989 shares trading hands.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$760.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.26.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.04 million for the quarter. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.73%.

Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.

