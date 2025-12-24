Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.39 and traded as high as C$18.93. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 2,989 shares trading hands.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$760.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.26.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$228.04 million for the quarter. Algoma Central had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.898977 EPS for the current year.
Algoma Central Dividend Announcement
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corp owns and operates the fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers operating on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Waterway. The company’s Canadian flag fleet consists of self-unloading dry-bulk carriers, gearless dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. The company operates its business through six segments that are Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean SelfUnloaders, Corporate, Investment Properties, and Global Short Sea Shipping. The company earns revenues from marine operations through contracts of affreightment, time charters, and pool revenue.
