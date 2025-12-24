Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.6% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 38,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. This represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $854.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $906.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $941.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $67.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,134.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.