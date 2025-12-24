Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.28 and traded as high as $228.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $224.62, with a volume of 491 shares.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35. The firm has a market cap of $822.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

