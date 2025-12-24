HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 14,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

