Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,508,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,783,000 after buying an additional 131,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,463,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,170,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,298,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 969,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 10,210 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.13 per share, with a total value of $5,473,887.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,250,508.11. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,450. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.7%

MSCI stock opened at $580.79 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $634.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.63.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Featured Articles

