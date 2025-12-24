Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 206,791 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2,624.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,791 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 710.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CJS Securities raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $7,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,760. This trade represents a 48.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

