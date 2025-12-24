OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,358,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,583,000 after buying an additional 3,089,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,056,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,632,000 after acquiring an additional 903,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4%

WMB opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 297,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,418,035.50. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

