Reviewing Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) and Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Capstone Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Impala Platinum and Capstone Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 0 0 1 4.00 Capstone Copper 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Given Capstone Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstone Copper is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

This table compares Impala Platinum and Capstone Copper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $4.71 billion N/A $41.85 million N/A N/A Capstone Copper $1.60 billion 0.00 $82.91 million $0.11 N/A

Capstone Copper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Capstone Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Capstone Copper 14.67% 3.23% 1.72%

Summary

Capstone Copper beats Impala Platinum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield. The company markets and sells its products in South Africa, Japan, China, the United States, and Europe. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

