Comparing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -109.17% -50.08% -38.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mobilicom and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 1 1 2 0 2.25 Digimarc 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Mobilicom presently has a consensus price target of $2,750.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41,756.93%. Digimarc has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.12%. Given Mobilicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mobilicom is more favorable than Digimarc.

This table compares Mobilicom and Digimarc”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $3.18 million 23.37 -$8.01 million N/A N/A Digimarc $38.42 million 3.89 -$39.01 million ($1.71) -4.02

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Volatility and Risk

Mobilicom has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobilicom beats Digimarc on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

