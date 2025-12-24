Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.7% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $314.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect for $4.75 billion (cash + assumed debt) to secure data?center projects and clean energy capacity — a strategic move to bypass grid bottlenecks and accelerate AI compute build?out, which supports Google Cloud and AI growth expectations. Alphabet agrees to buy Intersect for $4.75bn

Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect for $4.75 billion (cash + assumed debt) to secure data?center projects and clean energy capacity — a strategic move to bypass grid bottlenecks and accelerate AI compute build?out, which supports Google Cloud and AI growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and sentiment pieces frame Alphabet’s recent pullback as consolidation within a multi?year uptrend—citing strong revenue, Google Cloud momentum, large institutional inflows, and continued analyst bullishness — reinforcing the buy thesis for many investors. Alphabet’s Pullback After a Big Year—Is This the Dip to Buy?

Coverage and sentiment pieces frame Alphabet’s recent pullback as consolidation within a multi?year uptrend—citing strong revenue, Google Cloud momentum, large institutional inflows, and continued analyst bullishness — reinforcing the buy thesis for many investors. Neutral Sentiment: Motive, a fleet?management company backed by Alphabet’s GV, filed for an IPO — a reminder Alphabet’s venture arm continues to monetize ecosystem gains, but the direct impact on GOOG is limited. Motive files for IPO

Motive, a fleet?management company backed by Alphabet’s GV, filed for an IPO — a reminder Alphabet’s venture arm continues to monetize ecosystem gains, but the direct impact on GOOG is limited. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces compare Alphabet to Nvidia as AI leaders; these narratives help sentiment and valuation multiples but also set high growth expectations that investors will watch into 2026. Nvidia vs Alphabet analysis

Multiple commentary pieces compare Alphabet to Nvidia as AI leaders; these narratives help sentiment and valuation multiples but also set high growth expectations that investors will watch into 2026. Negative Sentiment: A New York Times reporter sued Google (and others) alleging copyrighted works were used to train chatbots — potential legal and settlement risk that could increase compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny around AI training data. NYT reporter sues Google over chatbot training

A New York Times reporter sued Google (and others) alleging copyrighted works were used to train chatbots — potential legal and settlement risk that could increase compliance costs and regulatory scrutiny around AI training data. Negative Sentiment: California regulators are reviewing an incident in which Waymo vehicles stalled during a San Francisco power outage — a potential regulatory and reputational headwind for Alphabet’s AV unit. Waymo review after power outage

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,183,331. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

