Apple Inc. $AAPL is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 0.5%
AAPL stock opened at $272.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average of $240.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other Wall Street analysts lifted targets and reiterated bullish views on Apple based on iPhone strength and expected AI-driven earnings upside; those upgrades help justify higher valuations and buying interest. Morgan Stanley Lifts Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Apple released a new AI model and market commentary points to growing confidence that Apple’s AI roadmap (including Siri enhancements) could become a revenue/engagement driver in 2026 — a potential catalyst for multiple expansion. Apple Just Released a New AI Model
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish research notes and price-target raises (including a high-profile $350 call) and coverage arguing material upside as Apple executes on hardware + AI have lifted investor sentiment. Analysts’ momentum supports flows into AAPL. Wall Street Analysts See Major Upside as AI Plans Unfold
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple spent 2025 restructuring and positioning for future growth with moves beyond pure AI hype; that strategic pacing may comfort long-term investors but delays near-term AI monetization. Apple spent 2025 setting itself up for the future
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple is targeting 2026 launches for AI smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods are encouraging for product-cycle upside but represent forward-looking expectations rather than immediate revenue. Apple Targets 2026 Launch For AI Smart Glasses
- Negative Sentiment: Italy’s competition authority fined Apple ~98.6M euros (~$115M) for alleged abuse tied to an App Store privacy feature — a regulatory cost and reputational headwind that can increase scrutiny and compliance expenses in Europe. Italy fines Apple for alleged App Store abuse
- Negative Sentiment: Apple agreed to allow third?party app stores on iOS in Brazil to settle a multi?year regulatory case — this reduces App Store exclusivity and could pressure App Store revenues if similar rules spread to other jurisdictions. Apple to allow third-party app stores in Brazil
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Berkshire Hathaway sold portions of its Apple stake continue to be cited by media and may stoke short-term selling or narrative risk, even as some analysts view the moves as portfolio-sizing rather than a long-term vote of no confidence. Buffett’s $24 Billion Selling Spree
- Neutral Sentiment: China’s vice commerce minister met Apple’s COO to discuss operations — a potentially constructive development for supply chains and market access, but its impact is contingent on follow-up actions. China official met Apple COO
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $283.36 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
