Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 37,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.47%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

