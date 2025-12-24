Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after buying an additional 2,605,923 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $98,682,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in NiSource by 52.0% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,434,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

