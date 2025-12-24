Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and traded as high as $62.43. Linamar shares last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 13,934 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Linamar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Linamar

Linamar Stock Up 0.9%

Linamar Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60.

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation is a diversified global manufacturing company headquartered in Guelph, Ontario. The company serves automotive and industrial markets through precision machined and assembled components, modules and systems. Its operations span North America, Europe and Asia, with additional facilities in South America and emerging markets, supporting a broad customer base in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture and energy industries.

In its Mobility segment, Linamar designs and produces powertrain systems, driveline components and other modules for internal combustion and electrified vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.