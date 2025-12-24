Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $5.05. Regis Resources shares last traded at $4.9050, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $6.50 price objective on Regis Resources in a report on Sunday, October 12th.

Regis Resources Trading Up 11.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) is an Australian-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and mining of gold deposits. The company’s principal asset is the Duketon Gold Project, located in the Leonora region of Western Australia, where it operates a number of open-pit and underground gold mines. Regis generates revenue through the production and sale of gold doré bars to regional and global refineries.

The Duketon Gold Project comprises several mining operations, including Garden Well, Rosemont and Moolart Well, all supported by an on-site processing plant and associated infrastructure.

