The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.90 and traded as high as GBX 132.60. The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 132.20, with a volume of 636,072 shares changing hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 45.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West bought 262 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £348.46. Also, insider Ankush Nandra bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £418.95. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

