Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $12.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 183,565 shares traded.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option?writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.
Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
