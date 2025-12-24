Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $12.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 183,565 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 88,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 110,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,494,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 491,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,415 shares during the period.

The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option?writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.

Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.

