Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.3615. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.3595, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc is a Canada-based pulp manufacturing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canfor Corporation. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company specializes in the production of bleached softwood kraft pulp. Established in 2005 and publicly listed in 2006, Canfor Pulp Products has built a reputation for delivering high-strength, premium-quality pulp to paper, tissue and specialty product manufacturers around the world.

Operating four kraft pulp mills in British Columbia and Alberta, Canfor Pulp Products leverages integrated production facilities and in?house research and development to optimize fiber properties and resource utilization.

