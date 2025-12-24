Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and traded as high as $36.94. Pernix Group shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands.

Pernix Group Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides integrated construction solutions worldwide. It operates through Construction and Power Services segments. The company offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design/build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and commercial and industrial clients. It also provides engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance services for turn-key power generation technologies, including gas turbine, biomass, hydroelectric, and solar.

