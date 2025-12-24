Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and traded as high as $29.07. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 2,060 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is a leading North American distributor of specialty hardware products for residential, commercial and industrial end markets. The company’s product offering includes kitchen cabinet hardware, decorative and functional hinges, door and window accessories, and other finishing solutions for the furniture, cabinet and building industries. Richelieu also supplies tools, adhesives and specialty components that support manufacturers, renovation contractors and retail showrooms.

Through an extensive network of distribution centers and branches across Canada and the United States, Richelieu provides value-added services such as custom cutting, drilling, inventory management and technical support.

