Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.82. Anaergia shares last traded at $1.8120, with a volume of 4,127 shares.

Anaergia Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc (OTCMKTS: ANRGF) is a Canadian-based provider of advanced waste-to-value and resource recovery solutions. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering, procurement and construction of integrated systems that convert organic waste and wastewater feedstocks into renewable energy, bio-fertilizers, recycled water and other high-value byproducts. Leveraging proprietary technologies in anaerobic digestion, thermal hydrolysis, membrane filtration and nutrient recovery, Anaergia’s offerings enable municipal and industrial clients to reduce their environmental footprint while generating sustainable revenue streams.

Since its founding in 2008 under the name Davis Clean Tech and subsequent rebranding as Anaergia, the company has expanded its global footprint with projects across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

