Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and traded as high as $22.64. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 11,011 shares traded.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund, Inc (NYSE American: BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term growth of capital. Shares of the Fund trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. equity securities under a closed-end structure. The Fund’s board of directors oversees a disciplined investment process governed by a stated strategy and risk parameters.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. To pursue this goal, Bancroft Fund allocates at least 80% of its total assets to equity securities of U.S.

