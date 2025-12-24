Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and traded as high as $59.7650. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 5,599 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YASKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yaskawa Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Yaskawa Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Yaskawa Electric

Yaskawa Electric Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $914.02 million for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yaskawa Electric

(Get Free Report)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan?based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yaskawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yaskawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.