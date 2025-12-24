Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $13.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall acquired 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,812.50. The trade was a 27.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.08. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high?quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real?time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set?top video processing platforms for traditional pay?TV operators, alongside cloud?native software for over?the?top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

