Comparing NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) & Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and NeoVolta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $756.48 million 1.22 -$10.12 million $0.13 145.46 NeoVolta $14.49 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daktronics.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 0.96% 15.42% 8.15% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daktronics and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 0.00

Daktronics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.49%. Given Daktronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daktronics is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Daktronics beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

