Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $6.43

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.4313.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Under Armour has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.